Health Board: Upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) As part of Trinity Week, “Clown Around” will be held in the Round Room of the Global Brain Institute at Trinity College, Dublin. Therapeutic clowning is about experiencing clown techniques from the circus and theatre world, with the aim of improving health and well-being. The event (or perhaps better called an experience) takes place at 2pm-3pm on Monday, April 29th. While free to attend, booking is required. See tcd.ie/trinityweek .

2) Exit Wounds conference, organised by barrister Doireann O’Mahony, will take place on Wednesday, May 1st at 1.30pm-5.30pm at the King’s Inns, Dublin 1. The event will hear from medical experts on maternal urological injuries and anal sphincter injuries in childbirth. Proceeds will go to Nurture Health, a service providing counselling and support surrounding conception, pregnancy, childbirth and other related difficulties to women and their partners. Tickets are available for €150. For details, contact doireannomahony@gmail.com.

3) Midwest Empowerment and Equality Conference 2019 takes place on Wednesday, May 1st from 10am-3.30pm at the University Concert Hall in Limerick. The event is designed to "empower, educate and encourage men and women, young and old, to take better care of themselves". Tickets €28 from uch.ie

4) WellFest will take place at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin on Saturday, May 11th and Sunday, May 12th. Now in its fifth year, this year’s event includes talks, workshops, cookery demos and workouts, as well as a schedule for children at the WellKids area. Tickets: Day €49. Weekend €79. See wellfest.ie

5) On Tuesday, May 14th, ME Advocates Ireland (MEAI) will host a third Dublin ME Awareness event in front of Leinster House, Kildare St, Dublin 2, at 11.30am-2.30pm to highlight the lack of appropriate medical and support services. This year’s event takes on the theme of invisibility and a new name – Call 4 Change 4 ME. May is ME Awareness Month and Myalgic Encephalomyelitis expert Dr Ros Vallings will give five talks as part of a national tour. The talks are entitled, “Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: Symptoms Diagnosis and Management”. Friday, May 17th: Clayton Hotel Silver Springs Hotel, Tivoli, Cork, 7.30pm; Monday, May 20th: Great National South Court Hotel, Raheen, Limerick, 11.30am; Tuesday, May 21st: The Connacht Hotel, Old Dublin Road, Galway, 7.30pm; Thursday, May 23rd: Glasshouse Hotel, Sligo, 7.30pm; Sunday, May 26th: Carlton Hotel Dublin Airport, 2.30pm. Admission: €5 (on the door). More details from irishmecfs.org , (01) 235 0965, info@irishmecfs.org.

6) Cork charity Ag Éisteacht is running a second Able brief intervention training course in Cork this May for practitioners working in health, social care and community settings. Able (adopt a relational approach, build, listen and empower) training provides a framework and builds skills to help practitioners to engage with, “listen to understand” and empower patients/clients by embedding a relational approach into their practice. The training is approved for CPD purposes by Social Care Ireland, the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland, the Irish Association of Social Workers, the Irish College of General Practitioners, the Faculty of Nursing and Midwifery at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and the Department of Education. The three-day course takes place on May 14th, 28th and 29th at Northridge House Education Centre, Castle Road, Mahon, Cork. Tickets €250-€300, via Eventbrite or 021-453 6556.

7) As part of Tallaght University Hospital’s schedule series of community health talks – run in partnership with the Patient Community Advisory Council – ‘Men’s Health: Looking Under the Bonnet’ will be held in Firhouse Community and Leisure Centre at 6.15pm on Wednesday, May 15th. The speaker will be Mr Rob Flynn, consultant urologist.

8) The Irish World Academy of Music and Dance in Limerick is hosting Music Therapy and Pain Medicine: Special Event with Dr Joanne Loewy at the Tower Theatre, University of Limerick, on Wednesday, May 15th. Dr Loewy researches pain, sedation, assessment, asthma and NICU music therapy. The event will run at 10am- 5pm and tickets are €50 (€10 student/unwaged/Chronic Pain Ireland member). Register at eventbrite.ie .

9) The HRB (Health Research Board) Mother and Baby Clinical Trial Network and Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital have launched a new podcast series, ‘Real Talk with Real Mums’. The 10-part series is designed for pregnant women and soon-to-be mums and is presented by Louise McSharry. The first two episodes - covering ‘Diet and Exercise’ and ‘Planning for Birth’, are available on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud and at realtalkwithrealmums.ie . A new episode will be released on the last Thursday of every month.

10) About 10,000 people will descend on Cork city on the June bank holiday weekend to take part in the annual Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon. Race organisers are encouraging individuals of all fitness levels and running ability to step up this year. Apart from the full marathon (€65) on Saturday, June 2nd, there is also a half-marathon (€42), relay (€97) and youth challenge. Register at corkcitymarathon.ie

11) The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) human milk bank located at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen is asking more new mothers to donate breast milk as stocks are low. “We are encouraging new mothers to help with the increase in demand for breast milk and to ensure we have an adequate supply for neonatal units across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland,” says Jacinta Boyle, co-ordinator of the Western Trust milk bank. If you would like to find out more about the milk bank and becoming a donor, contact the milk bank on 028-686 28333 or email TMB.SWAH@westerntrust.hscni.net

– For inclusion email health@irishtimes.com with Health Board in the subject line