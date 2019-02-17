Health Board: Upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) A rare diseases conference, focused on bridging health and social care between hospitals and primary care, will take place in Chartered Accountants House, Pearse Street, Dublin 2, on Thursday, February 28th. Registration on rdi.ie/rdd-2019.

2) St Vincent’s University Hospital is running a “health fair” on Tuesday, March 5th, with stands representing hospital departments and external organisations (such as Asthma Association of Ireland and National Screening Services). Attendance is free and open to all, with the day running from 10am to 3pm.

3) Mental health organisation Aware is holding a lecture, Nutrition and Mental Health, at St Patrick’s Hospital on March 13th, with performance nutritionist Shane O’Rourke. The Aware lecture series is held on the second Wednesday of each month at 7.30pm in the lecture theatre, Swift Centre, St Patrick’s Hospital, James’s Street, Dublin 8. Lectures are open to the public and free of charge. aware.ie.

4) An information seminar for women at high risk of breast and ovarian cancer, and their families, will be held at the Clayton Hotel Leopardstown, Dublin, on Friday, April 5th from 9.30am to 4pm. Experts will cover topics such as a patient’s journey from screening to surgery; gynaecological surgical options for disease prevention; and strengthening self-care and resilience; and there will a panel discussion and an opportunity to ask questions. See mariekeating.ie

For inclusion, email health@irishtimes.com with “Health Board” in the subject line