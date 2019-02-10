Health Board: Upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre is seeking volunteers to train as telephone counsellors to staff its 24-hour national freephone helpline outside office hours and to support those attending the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the Rotunda Hospital.

Volunteers come from every walk of life – no previous experience or training in this field is required, as full training and ongoing mentoring is provided. Applicants must be a minimum of 25 years old and reside in the 01 telephone area. For further information, contact Dublin Rape Crisis Centre on 01-6614911 or email volunteerservices@rcc.ie . Closing date for applications is Friday, February 15th.

2) Addictive Eaters Anonymous Dublin is hosting a public meeting in Pearse Street Library, Dublin 2 on Saturday, February 16th, at 11am. Four AEA members will share what it was like for them, what happened, and what it is like now. All welcome, registration from 10.30am. See aeairl.org

3) A competition to find Ireland’s next young food entrepreneurs has opened for registration. Grow2CEO is a collaboration between Cully & Sully and GIY (Grow It Yourself) and supplies students in secondary schools with free growing kits, which will be delivered to teachers who register by February 15th; the competition starts on March 4th. The kits include seeds, pots, soil and expert tips. In the final phase they will be asked to come up with a soup recipe and business plan. Three classes will then be selected for the competition finale, which will involve a Dragons’ Den-style pitch scenario in Waterford on Wednesday, May 15th. The top prize includes a €3,000 food garden for the school and hoodies for the winning class, with the winning teacher receiving an overnight trip to Ballymaloe. Details at grow2ceo.ie

4) A rare diseases conference, focused on bridging health and social care between hospitals and primary care, will take place in Chartered Accountants House, Pearse St, Dublin 2 on Thursday, February 28th. Registration on rdi.ie/rdd-2019 .

5) St Vincent’s University Hospital is running a “Health Fair” on Tuesday, March 5th, with stands representing hospital departments and external organisations (such as Asthma Association of Ireland and National Screening Services). Attendance is free and open to all, with the day running from 10am to 3pm.

6) Mental health organisation Aware is holding a lecture, Nutrition and Mental Health, at St Patrick’s Hospital on March 13th, with performance nutritionist Shane O’Rourke. The Aware lecture series is held on the second Wednesday of each month at 7.30pm in the lecture theatre, Swift Centre, St Patrick’s Hospital, James’s Street, Dublin 8. Lectures are open to the public and free of charge. aware.ie .

7) An information seminar for women at high risk of breast and ovarian cancer, and their families, will be held at the Clayton Hotel Leopardstown, Dublin, on Friday, April 5th from 9.30am to 4pm. Experts will cover topics such as “A patients journey from screening to surgery”, “gynaecological surgical options for disease prevention”, “Strengthening self care and resilience” and “panel discussion and questions”. See mariekeating.ie

For inclusion, email health@irishtimes.com with “Health Board” in the subject line