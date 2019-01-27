Health Board: Upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) As part of “Healthy Ireland at Your Library” – a programme of books, ebooks, online magazines, online courses and events – dietitian Sarah Keogh will be talking at the Central Library in the Ilac Centre, Dublin city centre on Thursday, January 31st at 1pm and at Raheny Library on Tuesday, February 5th at 6.30pm. For other parts of the programme – which continues until February 20th – see dublincitypubliclibraries.ie . Admission is free to all events, but check with the relevant library for booking requirements.

2) The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre is seeking volunteers to train as telephone counsellors to staff its 24-hour national freephone helpline outside office hours and to support those attending the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the Rotunda Hospital. Volunteers come from every walk of life – no previous experience or training in this field is required as full training and ongoing mentoring is provided. Applicants must be a minimum of 25 years old and reside in the 01 telephone area. For further information, contact Dublin Rape Crisis Centre at (01) 661 4911 or email volunteerservices@rcc.ie. Closing date for applications is Friday, February 15th.

3) The annual Psychoanalytic Film Festival is now in its 10th year and will take place this year at DCU on February 1st and 2nd. The theme this year is Therapy itself, a theme that gives rise to both serious and sardonic commentary. Ever since Hollywood invited Freud to direct a film there, and since Hitchcock became fascinated by psychoanalytic themes, the relation between the two fields has been a vibrant one. Tickets are €20-€35. See eventbrite.ie

4) Rathmines College, Dublin is running a 10-week conflict management and assertiveness course for adults on Tuesdays, 7.30pm-9pm, starting January 29th. The course is relaxed and, while interactive, everyone can participate at their own pace. Enrolment at Rathmines College on January 21st and 22nd. Details at rathminescollege.ie

5) An eight-week “Mindful Parenting” course, given by Séamus McMahon (MSc in mindfulness-based approaches), starts in University College Cork at 7pm on Wednesday, January 30th. For information see ACE (Adult Continuing Education) website.

6) Mental health organisation Aware is holding a lecture on “Nutrition and Mental Health” at St Patrick’s Hospital on March 13th, with Shane O’Rourke, performance nutritionist. The Aware lecture series is held on the second Wednesday of each month at 7.30pm in the lecture theatre, Swift Centre, St Patrick’s Hospital, James’s St, Dublin 8. Lectures are open to the public and free of charge. Details at aware.ie .

7) A competition to find Ireland’s next young food entrepreneurs has opened for registration. GROW2CEO is a collaboration between Cully & Sully and GIY (Grow It Yourself) and supplies students in secondary schools with free growing kits which will be delivered to teachers who register by February 15th; the competition starts on March 4th. The kits include seeds, pots, soil and expert tips. In the final phase, they will be asked to come up with a soup recipe and business plan. Three classes will then be selected for the competition finale, which will involve a “Dragon’s Den” style pitch scenario in Waterford on Wednesday, May 15th. The top prize includes a €3,000 food garden for the school, hoodies for the winning class, with the winning teacher receiving an overnight trip to Ballymaloe. Details at grow2ceo.ie

8) Secondary school students and teachers from all over the country are expected to attend this year’s HealthFest at the National Sports Campus in Dublin on Thursday, January 31st. Organised by the National Dairy Council and Safefood, the free event is designed to educate young people about the importance of healthy eating and physical activity in a practical, engaging and fun environment. Activities on the day include physical challenge zones, talks, cookery demos, Zumba, hip-hop and yoga. Speakers include dietitian Orla Walsh and fitness expert Karl Henry. See healthfest.ie

