Health Board: Upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) Aware – which provides support, education and information services around depression and bipolar disorder – has announced that its popular Life Skills Group programmes and Relatives & Friends programmes will be available from January 28th ( see aware.ie for details and locations ). The Life Skills Group Programme, over the course of six weeks, teaches attendees how to better cope with the stresses of everyday life, recognise and manage unhelpful thoughts, learn new ways of thinking and ultimately begin the journey to a healthier and more confident life. The Relatives & Friends Programme is designed for those supporting a loved one experiencing depression or bipolar disorder. The programme, over the course of four weeks, aims to provide helpful information about depression and bipolar disorder, provide practical advice, address the challenges faced each day when supporting a loved one. Both programmes are free of charge.

2) January is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and the Irish Cancer Society has said recent research by the National Cancer Registry of Ireland (NCRI) has shown lung cancer incidence could double by 2045. As part of the awareness campaign, the MEGA lungs exhibit is coming to Ireland this month. People can step inside the MEGA lungs and observe examples of normal lung structures and functions, different lung tumours and conditions, and the effects of smoking. It will arrive in Dublin’s Blanchardstown Shopping Centre on Tuesday, January 15th at 10am. The Irish Cancer Society is also urging people to take its free online lung health checker quiz available at cancer.ie/lung/checker .

3) Secondary students and teachers from all over the country are expected to attend this year’s HealthFest event at the National Sports Campus in Dublin on Thursday, January 31st. Organised by the National Dairy Council and Safefood, the free event is designed to educate young people about the importance of healthy eating and physical activity in a practical, engaging and fun environment. Activities on the day include physical challenge zones, talks, cookery demos, Zumba, hip-hop and yoga. Speakers on the day include dietitian Orla Walsh and fitness expert Karl Henry. See healthfest.ie

4) A relaxing and gentle course in yoga for people living with lymphoedema begins on January 19th in Dublin. The course which runs for eight weeks is a closed group and suitable for those new to yoga or those getting back into their practice. Cost €100. More details on 087-1231273 or everydayyoga@outlook.com

For inclusion, email health@irishtimes.com with “Health Board” in the subject line