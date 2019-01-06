Health Board: Upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) The annual festival of creative arts supporting mental health, First Fortnight expands its uplifting programme of talks, workshops, poetry/spoken word performances and music this year. Events in this, the second week of First Fortnight, includes a panel discussion about how artists deal with anxiety in Whelan’s Bar, Wexford Street, Dublin, on Wednesday, January 9th, at 7pm, an evening of music, films and discussions organised by Smashing Times theatre company in Trinity College Dublin on Saturday, January 12th, at 7pm and a workshop on dealing with anxiety for teachers in the Glucksman Gallery, University College Cork, on Saturday, January 12th, at 7pm. Browse firstfortnight.ie for lots more.

2) “What Works to Engage Seldom Heard Voices in Health and Social Care Research?” is the theme of the first winter school organised by researchers at the UCD Public and Patient Involvement Ignite project. The aim is to ensure patients’ voices are part of health and social care research, education and training, professional practice and administration across UCD. The event in UCD on January 17th is open to members of patients’ organisations, health and social care professionals, clinicians, researchers and students. Booking is essential at ucdppiignite2019.eventbrite.ie

3) Are we getting closer? is the title of a talk in the Trinity Science Gallery, Pearse Street, Dublin 2, on Thursday, January 17th at 6.30pm. Panellists will debate intimacy in the digital age, asking whether technology can help us to fulfil our desire for connection, or are we ultimately re-programming ourselves for future loneliness? Tickets €5 on Dublin.sciencegallery.com

4) Aware, the support organisation for people with depression or bipolar disorder is seeking volunteers for its telephone and email supports, its self-care groups and online life skills courses. No prior qualifications or experience is required, as training and ongoing support and education is provided. January 21st is the deadline for applying to sign up as a volunteer at this time. See aware.ie/volunteering or call 01-6617211.

