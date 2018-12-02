Health Board: Upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1. About 11,000 children are expected to visit Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Dublin over the Christmas period and Susan O’Sullivan from Cork has made a public call for donations to CMRF Crumlin , which raises funds for Our Lady’s and the National Children’s Research Centre .

Susan has two daughters – Aoife was born with a serious heart condition and Ciara Jane was born with Down syndrome. Two weeks before Aoife turned one, Susan’s husband passed away.

“When I was pregnant with Aoife we found out she had Shone’s Complex, a serious heart condition,” says Susan. “To be honest, the journey with my two little angels hasn’t been easy. Aoife is so great with her little sister, Ciara Jane, who was born three weeks early with Down syndrome. They’re such a team and they really look out for each other. Aoife and Ciara-Jane are my world, they’re everything to me. Everything.” Donate at cmrf.org/donate .

2. The co-author of new research into alcohol consumption in cold weather has called for a reduction of advertisement for alcohol over the Christmas period. The study, published in the Hepatology journal, found that as temperature and sunlight hours dropped, alcohol consumption increased. Climate factors also were linked to binge drinking and the prevalence of alcoholic liver disease which is one of the main causes of mortality in patients with prolonged excessive alcohol use. Study co-author Dr Peter McCann says, “We now have new evidence that the weather, and in particular the temperature and amount of sunlight that we are exposed to, has a strong influence on how much alcohol we consume. Alcohol is a vasodilator – it increases the flow of warm blood to the skin, which is full of temperature sensors – so drinking can increase feelings of warmth.”

3. Journalist Laura Kennedy – whose mother died three years ago – is urging people to support those facing bereavement across Ireland this Christmas by donating to the Irish Hospice Foundation’s (IHF) Never Forgotten Appeal . “After my mother died in November 2015, I hardly knew who I was. As I began the process of grieving, the shape of my life without her would come to me in realisations that felt like an angry punch to the gut. Those punches still come, three years later. For me, my mother is still Christmas – I make the food she made, I tell stories about her, I remember her. I adapt, because I must. She is gone, but not completely, because my brother and I are still here.”

The IHF provides education and advocacy programmes and campaigns for the best end-of-life and bereavement care for all. Each donation allows people to compose a personal message in memory of those they love who have died which is then handwritten into the 2019 Book of Remembrance. See also neverforgotten.ie

4. Members of the public are being invited to attend a free information seminar focusing on clinical trials and the participation process. The AWARE for All event , which is being organised by the Centre for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP), will take place in the Trinity Translational Medicine Institute at St James’s Hospital on Wednesday, December 5th, from 5pm to 8pm.