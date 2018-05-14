Health Board: upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) A night of “music and fun” is planned for Brooklodge Hotel, Aughrim, on Sunday (May 20th) in aid of Wicklow Hospice. The event is organised by Therese Tyrrell, whose sisters, Nora (aged 47) and Bernie (aged 48), died of two unrelated cancers two half years ago in the space of two months. Tickets are €25 each and can be bought on-line (https://bit.ly/2rnDd5R) or in the following locations: Wicklow Hospice Arklow Office; Dunne’s Pharmacy, Main Street, Arklow; Rednagh Stores, Aughrim; Brockagh Centre, Laragh; Avondale Sports & Leisure, Main Street, Rathdrum. People can donate online through Wicklow Hospice website and use the donate button referencing a Night of Music and Fun, or contact Sinead at Wicklow Hospice 0402 91310.

2) The Centre for Learning & Development at Tallaght University Hospital, in partnership with South Dublin County Council, will host a health and wellbeing seminar (for those aged 55 and over) on Wednesday (May 16th) in Tallaght County Library from 10am to 1pm. The free event aims to raise awareness of the importance of healthy living and self-care. Held in May during Green Ribbon Month – which is an ongoing campaign to end the stigma of mental health – the topics will cover dealing with depression, how to be happy and the local support services that are available. Booking is essential – contact Frank Price: 086 606 3683, fprice@sdublincoco.ie.

3) The Irish Kidney Association’s Run for a Life family fun run will take place at Corkagh Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, at noon on Saturday, May 19th. The run – which aims to raise awareness about the life-saving importance of organ donation and transplantation – is open to people of all ages and levels of fitness who can choose to walk, jog or run in the chip timed event, which offers prizes for winners in a choice of 2.5km, 5km and 10km distances.

Liver transplant recipient Éabha Devitt (7) and her mother Ciara, members of Dunboyne Athletics Club, will take part in RunforaLife at Corkagh Park, Clondalkin, Dublin. Photograph: Conor McCabe

The entry fee is €20 adult, €10 child and €45 for a family of up to 2 adults and 4 children. All finishers will receive a medal. See runforalife.ie.

Organ donor cards can also be obtained by phoning the Irish Kidney Association, 01 6205306, free text the word DONOR to 50050, see ika.ie/get-a-donor-card, or download the Digital Organ Donor card.

4) A conference titled: “Seeking Shelter from the Storm: Homelessness and Health, A Collaborative Approach” will be held at the Catherine McAuley Centre on Nelson Street, Phibsborough, Dublin, on Thursday (May 17th). Organised by Nuala King, Director of Mission at Mater Misericordiae University Hosptial; Dr Nigel Hewitt, medical director, Pathway; Fr Peter McVerry, founder of the Peter McVerry Trust and Dr Cliona Ní Ceallaigh, consultant in social inclusion at St James Hospital. See https://bit.ly/2rugIeN

5) Coeliac Awareness Week runs from May 14th-20th. Coeliac disease is a lifelong digestive condition based on an intolerance to gluten, a protein in wheat, barley, rye and oats. Symptoms vary hugely, but include diarrhoea and abdominal pain. Mary Twohig, chairwoman of the Coeliac Society of Ireland, says, “If a person is diagnosed, the chances of one of their first blood relatives having the disease increases to one in 10. A diagnosis of coeliac disease can be a difficult life adjustment, so this year we’ll be sharing helpful tips and tricks on how to cater for people with coeliac disease at home and when eating out.” See also coeliac.ie and on Twitter #CoeliacWeek18.

6) University of Limerick researchers are seeking people aged 50-plus in counties Clare and Limerick to join a study on exercise programmes. The Move For Life study will give the participants the chance to take part in walking, cycling or general exercise programmes for eight-12 weeks. To sign up or attend one of the induction evenings, see MoveForLife.ie.

7) Ron Suskind, awarding-winning journalist and author of Life, Animated: A Story of Sidekicks, Heroes and Autism will be the keynote speaker at a conference on autism in the Croke Park Conference Centre on Monday, May 14th. Organised by Inspire, Cork Autism Association and the Irish Society for Autism, talks will focus on the movement for inclusion of people with autism, current barriers and future plans. More details on spectrum@inspirewellbeing.ie. or Tel: 042 9385736.