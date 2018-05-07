Health Board: upcoming conferences, talks, campaigns and events

1) An over-55s open day will be held in the Central Library, ILAC Shopping Centre, Dublin 1st on Wednesday (May 9th) from 1pm-4.30pm. Activities include health checks, balance and mindfulness sessions, and talks on health and wellness. The new health route for the North Inner City & East Wall will also be launched at the event.

2) Interested in trying out Tai Chi? There’s a free introduction to the principles and practices of Tai Chi Qigong, Qigong Mediation and the Dayan Qigong (Wild Goose) System on Thursday (May 10th) at 7pm in Christ Church Parish Hall, Park Road, Dún Laoghaire (next to People’s Park). Advanced booking advised on Tel: 01 2806101 or taichi-dublin.com.

3) Free screenings of the striking documentary about myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), Unrest, will take place in Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Sligo on May 12th, which is International ME/CFS Awareness Day. The screenings (at 2.30pm) will be at the Carlton Hotel, near Dublin Airport; the Connacht Hotel, Old Dublin Road, Co Galway; the Great National South Court Hotel, Raheen, Co Limerick; and the Sligo Southern Hotel. See unrest.film and irishmecfs.org. On May 10th, ME Advocates Ireland (MEAI) will host a second Dublin #MillionsMissing event in front of Leinster House, from 11.30am until 2.30pm, to raise awareness of the condition and highlight the lack of appropriate medical and support services.

4) Ron Suskind, awarding-winning journalist and author of Life, Animated: A Story of Sidekicks, Heroes and Autism will be the keynote speaker at a conference on autism in the Croke Park Conference Centre on Monday, May 14th. Organised by Inspire, Cork Autism Association and the Irish Society for Autism, talks will focus on the movement for inclusion of people with autism, current barriers and future plans. More details on spectrum@inspirewellbeing.ie. or Tel: 042 9385736.

5) Coeliac Awareness Week runs from May 14th-20th. Coeliac disease is a lifelong digestive condition based on an intolerance to gluten, a protein in wheat, barley, rye and oats. Symptoms vary hugely, but include diarrhoea and abdominal pain. Mary Twohig, chairperson of the Coeliac Society of Ireland, says, “if a person is diagnosed, the chances of one of their first blood relatives having the disease increases to one in 10. A diagnosis of coeliac disease can be a difficult life adjustment, so this year, we’ll be sharing helpful tips and tricks on how to cater for people with coeliac disease at home and when eating out.” See also coeliac.ie and on Twitter #CoeliacWeek18.

6) University of Limerick researchers are seeking people aged 50-plus in counties Clare and Limerick to join a study on exercise programmes. The Move For Life study will give the participants the chance to take part in walking, cycling or general exercise programmes for eight-12 weeks. To sign up or attend one of the induction evenings, see MoveForLife.ie.

