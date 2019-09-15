Dear Roe,

I’m seeing an older man (by 15 years) who is wonderful (if a little set in his ways – he thinks I am too!). Four months in, he has never given me oral sex. In mumbled conversation in bed, I asked about this; he said he had given it in the past, but it wasn’t really his thing. I told him it was the best part of sex for me, but nothing has changed since and I haven’t raised the subject again. I do give him oral sex – not that I love it, but I do love pleasuring him and that is enough reason for me.