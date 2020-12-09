‘He can’t say no to another drink when he’s out with friends or family’

Tell Me About It: Is this pattern of drinking a worry for the future?

Trish Murphy

Question: My partner’s parents are both alcohol dependent. My partner doesn’t drink that often but when he does, he drinks to excess and I find myself getting worried and wanting to go out less.

He can’t say no to another drink once he’s out with friends or family; this is partly because they operate “rounds” of drinks when they’re out together, and going to the pub is usually the only time they see each other. When it’s just us, we’ll have a couple of drinks out and we rarely drink at home.

