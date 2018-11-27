Have your say: Are you stressed at work?

New report finds Irish workers are more stressed than peers across Europe
17 per cent of Irish workers describe themselves as stressed, according to a new ESRI report. Photograph: iStock

Irish workers are more stressed at work than their peers across Europe, according to a new report from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI). The number of Irish workers who described themselves as stressed more than doubled to 17 per cent from 2010 to 2015.

The Irish Times would like to hear from readers about their stress levels. Would you describe yourself as stressed at work, or under pressure by emotional demands and exposure to bullying, harassment and other forms of mistreatment? Are you more stressed than you used to be? Do you think there is more workplace stress now, and if so, why do you think this might be? What do you think employers can do to alleviate stress among their employees?

