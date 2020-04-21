Have your say: Are you drinking more or less in lockdown?

Take-home alcohol sales are up 40%. We want to hear about your changing habits

Are you drinking more or less frequently? Photograph: iStock

Are you drinking more or less frequently? Photograph: iStock

 

With pubs closed and everyone stuck at home, off-licences are doing a booming trade. The sale of take-home alcohol in recent weeks is almost 40 per cent higher than it was in the same period last year, new figures show.

How have your drinking habits changed in lockdown? Are you drinking more or less frequently? More or fewer units? Alone or socially, either with members of your household or on video chats with friends and family? Are you enjoying the change? Or are you concerned about your new habits? We’d like to hear from readers.

Have your drinking habits changed since lockdown?

You can share your experiences using this form.

A selection of responses may be published on irishtimes.com.

Thank you.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.