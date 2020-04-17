Have you lost someone to Covid-19? Share their story

To memorialise the victims and put names and faces to the statistics, The Irish Times plans to publish a series of obituaries for those who have died

 

To memorialise the victims of Covid-19, and put names and faces and life stories to the statistics, The Irish Times plans to publish a series of short obituaries for those who have died from the virus. If you would like to pay tribute to a family member by writing a short piece about their life, you can share it with us using the form below. (If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, go here)

Please keep the text under 800 words max, and attach a photograph of the person if you have one. Include as much biographical detail about the person as you can, including dates, names, places, key life events and achievements. Those who would prefer to be interviewed by a journalist can outline the details, and we will follow up by phone. Please include a contact phone number.

Share your story

If you are a healthcare worker, you can share your experience here, and if you have been affected in any other way by the Covid-19 crisis and would like to share your story or opinions, you can do so here.

Thank you.

