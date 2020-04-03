Have you had a crazy coronavirus dream?
We’ve been dining with Varadkar, and getting jobs on the task force... what’s happening in your dreams?
It seems the coronavirus crisis is playing with our psyche. Colleagues share dreams about falling hopelessly in love with Simon Harris, being offered jobs to head up the task force after a chance meeting with Tony Holohan, and engaging in clandestine dinners with Leo Varadkar.
Have you had a crazy coronavirus dream? You can tell us about it using this form - the stranger the better.
A selection may be published online.
