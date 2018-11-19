Have you enjoyed or endured hospital food?

Hospital patients are set to have more food choices and increased access to snacks from next year, following complaints from patients. The new food, nutrition and hydration policy is being rolled out in acute hospitals by the HSE, in conjunction with the Department of Health and Healthy Ireland.

“The new policy will allow for improved food choice on all menus, and access to regular meals and snacks. It will also include access to meal replacements if a patient misses a meal, minimising fasting times and interruptions at meal times,” Minister for Health Simon Harris said.

Mr Harris said he sought the development of a policy on hospital food after a series of complaints from patients. He said the benefits are “endless” and will ensure patients are getting “ high quality and nutritious food, which in turn benefits their recovery”.

“The new policy will include improved food choice on all menus, and access to regular meals and snacks is provided to all, from admission to discharge.”

Support and guidence to help implement the policy are due to be published in the coming months. The development of the initiative was led by a dietician and involved catering staff, medical staff, nursing, occupational therapy staff as well as taking in patient feedback.