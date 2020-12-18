Good tidings for kids: Tony Holohan confirms Santa can’t catch Covid

The chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Tony Holohan, has moved to reassure children all over Ireland that, despite the changes that the coronavirus has made to their lives over the past year, Santa Claus is still coming to town.

In an exclusive interview with some of the country’s youngest investigative reporters, the CMO confirmed that Santa Claus couldn’t catch Covid-19 and that Rudolf and the other reindeer were also not at risk of contracting the virus.

Late last month the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney confirmed in the Dáil that, as Santa was classified as an essential worker, he was therefore exempt from Covid restrictions on international travel. Mr Coveney said that Santa was also free to come in and out of Irish airspace and Irish homes without having to restrict his movements.

Now Dr Holohan has confirmed that Santa’s trip to Ireland this Christmas Eve will also be medically safe and has been fully approved by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

According to Dr Holohan, Santa is free to travel around the world this year delivering presents despite the global pandemic, as he is aware of all the public health guidelines. “Santa knows all the guidelines to follow and he will be following all the guidelines. He knows who all the good children are and he will be visiting everyone of your houses and it will be perfectly safe,” the CMO said.

Dr Holohan advised that Santa would not get the coronavirus as he has essentially been quarantining in the North Pole since last Christmas, so children did not need to worry about Santa getting Covid or bringing it into their homes.

Rudolf

The CMO also said that Nphet had looked into the question of whether or not Rudolf or the other reindeer could contract Covid-19 and, while he acknowledged that some animals could get the virus, studies have shown that reindeer did not.

Asked of it was okay to leave out snacks for Santa this year and if it was necessary to provide him with hand sanitiser, Dr Holohan said that while it was important to leave out snacks for both Santa and the reindeer as they got very hungry on Christmas Eve, it was not necessary to leave out hand sanitiser with the snacks.

You don’t need to worry about Santa. He will be perfectly healthy, he will bring you your presents so long as you have been good

“You don’t really have to leave hand sanitiser out but you should have it in your house for yourselves and your parents to use. It is very important to leave out snacks for Santa – he gets really hungry with all the work he has to do in one night, and the reindeer get really hungry, so don’t forget them when you are leaving out snacks,” Dr Holohan told the children.

Given that Santa will be travelling around the world alone and has been self-quarantining for the past 12 months in the North Pole, the CMO advised that he would not spread Covid-19 on his travels. “You don’t need to worry about things like that. He won’t be bringing the virus from house to house but he will be bringing presents from house to house.”

Dr Holohan also said that Santa did not have to wear a mask on his rounds or when he comes into children’s homes to deliver their presents as he was working alone. However, he underlined the importance of children going to bed early and not risking bumping into Santa during his visit. “He needs to be by himself so its really important for you to stay in your beds. Don’t bump into Santa at nighttime because you will ruin the surprise,” he advised.

Mrs Claus

The CMO added that after his annual trip around the world on Christmas Eve Santa would not have to quarantine on his return to the North Pole due to the fact that he lives in relative isolation with Mrs Claus. “He lives on his own with Mrs Claus so he is very far away from other people, so he doesn’t have to worry about that. He doesn’t have to worry about picking up coronavirus and you don’t need to worry about Santa. He will be perfectly healthy, he will bring you your presents so long as you have been good,” he said.

Informed sources close to Santa Claus have confirmed that due to the diligence with which children in Ireland have followed the Covid-19 public health guidelines such as regularly washing their hands, their bravery in the face of cancelled birthday parties and special occasions, and their strength in resisting cuddles with granny and granddad throughout 2020, that each and every one of them has automatically been put on the good list this year.

Finally, the CMO revealed that he had asked Santa for a safe and effective vaccine against Covid-19 for everyone in the country next year.