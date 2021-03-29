Five experts, five tips: How to maintain good respiratory health
Good asthma control can eliminate flare-ups and reduce symptoms, allowing patients to live life to the full
The delicate tissues of our lungs are directly connected to the outside environment and anything we breathe in will affect them. Photograph: iStock
Dr Dermot Nolan
GP in Tramore, Co Waterford, and the HSE/ICGP national clinical lead for asthma
Eight per cent of adults and 10 per cent of children have asthma and Ireland has the fourth-highest rate of asthma in the world. The cause of asthma is not fully understood, but is thought to be multifactorial, with genetics, environment and possibly increased hygiene playing a part. We do know that children growing up on farms have lower rates of asthma. It’s important for children to play outdoors and get exposed to the usual germs.