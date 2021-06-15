Five experts, five tips: How to maintain good reproductive health
Awareness of signs and symptoms of infections is crucial, as is maintaining a healthy diet
Keeping a healthy diet, weight and exercising regularly increases the chance of conception, a healthy pregnancy and a healthy newborn baby.
Dr Aisling Loy
Genito-urinary medicine consultant at St James’s Hospital and Himerus Health
Young people don’t often link their sexual behaviour to their future fertility but two of the most common sexually transmitted infections (STIs) – Chlamydia and Gonorrhoea – are associated with sub-fertility in women and occasionally in men.