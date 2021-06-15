Five experts, five tips: How to maintain good reproductive health

Awareness of signs and symptoms of infections is crucial, as is maintaining a healthy diet

Sylvia Thompson

Keeping a healthy diet, weight and exercising regularly increases the chance of conception, a healthy pregnancy and a healthy newborn baby.

Keeping a healthy diet, weight and exercising regularly increases the chance of conception, a healthy pregnancy and a healthy newborn baby.

Dr Aisling Loy

Genito-urinary medicine consultant at St James’s Hospital and Himerus Health

Young people don’t often link their sexual behaviour to their future fertility but two of the most common sexually transmitted infections (STIs) – Chlamydia and Gonorrhoea – are associated with sub-fertility in women and occasionally in men.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.