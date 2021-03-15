Five experts, five tips: How to maintain good digestive health

Dr Kirsten Berding Harold

Dietician and researcher at APC Microbiome Ireland SFI Research Centre at University College Cork

“A key aspect to good digestive health is a healthy microbiota, as we refer to the trillions of bacteria living in our gut. To support the growth of beneficial microbes, we must eat a diverse range of high-quality foods which have adequate amounts of fibre. Fibre is the main nutrient source for our gut bacteria. Not only does fibre support the survival of these beneficial microbes, but it also keeps the bowel movements soft and regular.

“The best sources of fibre in our diet are fruits and vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and oats. So, we should eat a wide variety of fruits or vegetables with every meal, choose wholegrain rice and pasta and include lentils and seeds too.