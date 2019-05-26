Why I love … Walking my dog 

Co-owner of Two Boys Brew uses park time to listen to podcasts and think

Taurean Coughlan

Taurean Coughlan with Milo.

One of the greatest decisions I ever made was getting a dog. I had had one growing up but having spent the last decade travelling and living in a few different countries, it felt like the perfect time to get one now that I’m settled back in Dublin.

I co-own Two Boys Brew in Phibsborough with my partner Kevin. With the cafe as busy as ever, the time I look forward to most is taking Milo to the Phoenix Park in the evening. Living in Stoneybatter I’m so lucky to be just a few minutes away from the park and honestly, I’m pretty sure there isn’t an inch of it we haven’t trekked across.

Milo just celebrated her first birthday and with an endless supply of energy, we spend most evenings walking through the park, picking up sticks and playing fetch for what seems like hours. 

Working in a busy space every day and dealing with a large team, those evenings in the park are absolutely essential for taking the time to think about all aspects of life, and of new ways to grow the business. On those days when we spend more time walking and less time playing, I love to listen to a couple of my favourite podcasts. At the moment I’m loving Caroline Fleming and Sophie Stanbury’s podcast Keeping It Real, The Lifestyle News Hound by Emma Forbes and Gemma Shepherd, or the Success Stories series from Sheerluxe. I love listening to other people’s journeys and how they got to where they are, so these three are perfect.

If we’re not walking through the Phoenix Park, we love to visit the beach at Sandymount, or Termonfeckin beach in Co Louth, near our family. It’s one of the best beaches on the east coast. 

