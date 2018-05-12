Why I love... the Soi

‘I moved to Thailand, now I work out four times a day’

Jo Linehan

Hannah O’Neill: “The people I train with have become some of my best friends.”

Hannah O’Neill: “The people I train with have become some of my best friends.”

 

I live on a non-descript street just off a highway in Chalong, Phuket, the southernmost tip of Thailand. Originally a training ground for Muay Thai fighters, this area, known as the Soi, has become the international epicentre of health and fitness.

Last October, knowing very little about this place, I committed to a four-week programme to kick-off a trip around south-east Asia. Before, my exercise history was sporadic at best.

Now I generally workout three to four times a day, with rest days on Thursday and Sunday. Occasionally, I take the 7am yoga class, then cross training is at 9am. This is where I am pushed the most. It took three months of training before I would even attempt this class.

At 1pm we have lunch, and I am ravenous and need all the carbs to refuel. The afternoon is for rest, recovery, work and tanning. Strength class is at 5pm, and it changes every day – Monday is deadlifts; Tuesday is a push or pull session; Olympic lifting is on Wednesday; Thursday is for gymnastic skills and Friday is squats.

By Saturday, everywhere hurts.

The people I train with have become some of my best friends. It is a unique bond that you share when training with somebody, your rawest weaknesses exposed. My time on the Soi has completely reshaped my perception of fitness. I have ambitions of a 100kg deadlift and 15km runs. I am hungry to do more, not weigh less. The Soi is my new home.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.