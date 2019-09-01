Why I love . . . The Lee Swim

The Vibes & Scribes Lee Swim always proves to be a high point in my summer calendar. This summer I completed my eighth; it has become a tradition for me at this stage. We are given a warm welcome at registration, where the committee confirm that we will be swimming in the non-wetsuit category. They know us so well by now. The swim is organised in waves, based on estimated swim times. There is always great excitement as the swimmers find their place in the line-up, before they enter the water at the South Mall.

The swim is a nice distance of 2km and I love the fact that there are age-group prizes, which means everybody is in with a chance on the day. I’ve been lucky to win two medals in my age category so far. A third one would look great on my mantelpiece, hence I keep up the effort in this quest.

Happy faces

During the swim, we can enjoy the unique view of the 11 bridges and buildings of Cork city. Afterwards, the endorphins kick in as the swimmers chat about their experience, while getting dressed at the Port of Cork. There are usually a lot of happy faces, and a sense of achievement in the air.

All swimmers receive a text message informing them of their finishing time, sparking another wave of excitement as stories of personal bests are shared. The celebrations tend to continue well into the night. I couldn’t write about my Lee Swim experiences without giving a shout-out to the Lynchs in Glanmire, who I stay with, for their great hospitality. This year, the Lee Swim served as the perfect lead-up to the 100th Liffey Swim. I feel extremely lucky to be able to take part in these iconic events.