Why I Love . . . Powerlifting

‘It always manages to clear my mind and I have become more toned and healthier looking’

Jo Linehan

A couple of years ago I began exercising in the local gym. I didn’t have a clue what I was doing so I started to do some research online about different types of exercises and lifts. I started to powerlift and fell in love instantly. I now train for powerlifting meets in Club Vitae and Postural Alignment and Fitness Ireland, both based in Wexford.

The three main lifts in powerlifting are the squat, bench and deadlift. I had only started with the barbell 2½ years ago and only a year ago is when I started to train properly for the sport. Since then I have managed to work up to a 115kg squat, 115kg deadlift and a 50kg bench. I had never benched before until 2018. Consistency and patience really do work. Doing accessory work helps to build other muscles in the body to help with those bigger lifts.

Diabetes

A challenge for me personally is my diabetes. I’m not the perfect diabetic but I know my limits when lifting and test my bloods when I feel them dropping. It’s quite difficult but I’ve made amazing friends with other diabetics that lift who really help keep me grounded. 

I train three to four times a week and it’s been amazing to see how much my confidence has grown since I began. I have become more toned and physically healthier looking. I feel a sense of ease and comfort when I walk into a gym. It always manages to clear my mind. I can’t recommend powerlifting enough to people.

