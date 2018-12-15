Why I Love . . . ParkHIIT

It gets my weekend off to the healthiest possible start and I get to meet members of the local community in a fun outdoor setting

Brian Crooke

Brian Crooke: “There are so many benefits to resistance training, from enhancing muscle mass to weight management to helping to strengthen bones.”

Brian Crooke: “There are so many benefits to resistance training, from enhancing muscle mass to weight management to helping to strengthen bones.”

a
 

I was qualifying as a personal trainer and researching exercise habits in Ireland some years ago. During my studies, I was amazed to see what little understanding there was about the importance of resistance training, so I decided to do something about it. I started a series of HIIT (high-intensity training) sessions in my local park in Ashtown to inform and educate the local community. You don’t need to join a gym or lift heavy weights to get started with resistance training. 

Sessions are free, and they’re on every Saturday morning. A typical session involves a five-minute warm-up, 20 minutes of intensity and a five-minute warm down. The 20 minutes of intensity consists of bodyweight resistance exercises such as squats, lunges, push-ups, planks – the dreaded burpee makes an appearance on occasion too. We work for 30 seconds at a time then take a break for 10 seconds and repeat three times for each exercise with an active recovery jog included between exercises. Usually, we’ll get through seven different exercises in 20 minutes.

The short sessions have an appeal for those who are time-poor and even though HIIT needs to be supplemented with other exercises during the week, the classes are a great motivator for people of all fitness levels to get started.

There are so many benefits to resistance training, from enhancing muscle mass to weight management to helping to strengthen bones. There is something in it for everyone. 

I love it because it gets my weekend off to the healthiest possible start, it motivates me to do more during the week and I get to meet members of the local community in a fun outdoor setting every single Saturday. I love it and would recommend it to all who are curious to see what it’s all about.

Brian Crooke is founder of ParkHIIT

a
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.