Why I Love . . . F45

Each workout is different, but based on the concept of high-intensity interval training

Melanie Morris 

Melanie Morris: “I love feeling fit, strong, happy and productive, all byproducts of firing off as many happy hormones my pituitary gland can manufacture.”

Melanie Morris: “I love feeling fit, strong, happy and productive, all byproducts of firing off as many happy hormones my pituitary gland can manufacture.”

 

I would still be sitting on my sofa, thinking that “exercise” centred around hockey, netball or rounders (none of which I either rated or was any good at in school), if it weren’t for personal trainer John Belton, and his gentle, but firm powers of persuasion. He’s the one who, 12 years ago, introduced me to endorphins – the kick you get from a good, strong, sweaty workout. 

Since then, I’ve discovered that exercise isn’t about what others do or how they do it, it’s about the ongoing conversation you have with yourself. Sometimes that’s a loud, boisterous competitive voice, telling me to hit my maximum heart rate, run my fastest kilometre or lift something very heavy with more repetitions than ever before. Sometimes it’s purely about getting out of bed at a decent hour and interacting with other humans.

Hell-for-leather

Two years ago I was introduced to F45 by my friend Claire McGrath. The F stands for “functional”, the 45 for the number of minutes a class takes. Each workout is different, but based on the concept of high-intensity interval training (HIIT); short bursts of tough exercise followed by shorter rest periods, going hell-for-leather to the end, with plenty of encouragement and engagement by trainers. 

I love F45. I love the community of people that have been drawn to the studios in Sandyford and Townsend Street, and I find that working out with people (mostly) younger than me takes away any excuses I might try and use to avoid or simplify exercise. I love feeling fit, strong, happy and productive, all byproducts of firing off as many happy hormones my pituitary gland can manufacture. 

Prof Niall Moyna succinctly said that we must make time for exercise now, or factor in disease later in life; I’d never thought of it that way before, but it makes sense. I’m just grateful that I’ve found a form of movement I enjoy enough to make it a habit.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.