Why I love . . . conscious dance

It’s pure dance, a workout and meditation, where I lose and find myself at the same time

Helan Bohan

Helen Bohan: ‘I dance up to three times a week usually for two-hour sessions where often I’m the host.’

Helen Bohan: ‘I dance up to three times a week usually for two-hour sessions where often I’m the host.’

 

You know when you’re going about your day, then you hear a certain piece of music and suddenly you’re moved to tears? Or you just break out in a dance in your car at the traffic lights? It was this realisation – that music has the ability to reach places usually inaccessible – which led me to follow my passion and make dance a lifestyle.

In my early 20s I was big into dance music. Lost, dissatisfied in my work, and disillusioned, dancing brought escape. And though the club scene wasn’t offering sustainable fulfilment, somehow I knew the beat was leading me to a more joyful life.

In a school gym lit mostly by candles, tribal rhythms fuse with electronic bass, beckoning some 30 dancers to follow their bodies. They twist and turn, some dancing on their own, some with others. This is a conscious dance, you can’t get it wrong; there’s no choreography. And no one gives a hoot what anyone else is doing. It’s just pure dance – both a workout and meditation – where I lose and find myself at the same time.

When I first encountered a scene like this I stayed in the corner of the room feeling self-conscious, yet intrigued. That was 20 years ago. These days I dance up to three times a week usually for two-hour sessions where often I’m the host.

Intuition lives in our bodies and when I get away from the business in my head I come home to that inner knowing. Following that intelligence has led to a whole life of learning. Now a whole tribe has come together around me – all seeking connection with their bodies through the dance. 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.