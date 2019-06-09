Why I love . . . boxing 

I leave the class with five times more energy to tackle whatever craziness my day throws at me

Keira Kennedy

Keira Kennedy: ‘Once you learn the fundamentals, it’s such a speedy and effective workout for your whole body, from your arms to your core.’ 

I discovered boxing after having my third child. I was looking for something new and exciting to get me energised and motivated about exercising again. I’ve always liked sport but running my own business, KDK Scarves, combined with a busy family life meant I had gradually let my gym and tennis memberships lapse. One day, I noticed an Instagram story of a friend at a boxing class, and on a complete whim, I decided to give it a go.

A total newbie, I arrived at the Headon Boxing Academy in Sandyford not knowing where to begin. I was a bit intimidated at first, but the duo who run the show, Sean and Paddy, were so friendly and encouraging. My teacher, Evan, explained everything, and though there was a lot to remember initially, their approach was positive and fun. After one class I was completely hooked. Once you learn the fundamentals, it’s such a speedy and effective workout for your whole body, from your arms to your core. 

I don’t think I will ever actually fight a real opponent; I just enjoy the conditioning. During the hour, you don’t have time to think about anything else, you simply switch off, all the focus is on the pads and the strongest punches. 

I try to fit in a PT session once a week and a class at the weekend, which I love as the music is thumping and the place is buzzing with energy. The challenge is making the time, especially if you haven’t had a whole lot of sleep the night before. But the times I struggle to make it to a class with a strong coffee in hand, I never regret going, and I leave with five times more energy to tackle whatever craziness my day throws at me. 

