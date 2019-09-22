The gym is like a playground for adults

All my life I have struggled with my weight. In 2015, aged 23, I weighed more than 22 stones, but over the past four years I have massively changed my body and improved my mental health. I have goals and ambitions and have met the most amazing trainers along the way who have helped encourage and support me throughout this journey.

I remember the sweaty palms and that anxious sick feeling on the first day in the gym, looking at the equipment and wondering how I would ever know how to use any of it. I knew it was time to come clean and ask for help. The truth is that nobody at the gym is there to judge you. In fact, everyone is there for the same reason and the only person judging you is yourself.

Recently I built up the courage to join the new Anytime Fitness in Clondalkin. The staff go above and beyond to ensure you feel comfortable. If they see you struggling with a piece of equipment, they will come straight over and help. For me, I enjoy working out so much now, I like to call the gym a playground for adults. I walk in with my head held high knowing when I complete a good workout the happy endorphins will flow.

My trainer, Mike, and I always start with a 10-minute warm-up to get my heart rate flowing. Training varies each night and Mike always makes it interesting. My favourite workout at the moment is definitely weightlifting as you can become very competitive with yourself and feel great afterwards, while burning calories.

To anyone reading this feeling afraid or embarrassed to start the gym, trust me, it will be the best decision you will ever make. Not only will it improve your physical health, it will benefit your mental health immensely too.