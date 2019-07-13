‘Lawn bowls is a sport anyone can play, regardless of age or ability’

Why I love . . . lawn bowls

Robin Bailey

Robin Bailey: ‘Bowls combine accuracy, strategy, expertise and a lot of fun while meeting new people.’

Robin Bailey: ‘Bowls combine accuracy, strategy, expertise and a lot of fun while meeting new people.’

 

I was always active, playing rugby from an early age and then moving into coaching, managing and selecting. I always had a competitive instinct, from golfing to hill walking. Every mountain was my Everest on a day I chose to climb it.

Despite living with osteoarthritis, I am always looking for meaningful outdoor activities. When I was invited to an open day in Leinster Bowling Club a number of years ago, I was made very welcome. The game, to my delight, was simple but challenging, and I was hooked.

For me, bowling is all about mind and body. It relaxes me, clearing my mind of day-to-day chores and worries. It helps develops balance and eye-to-hand coordination, and keeps my arthritis at bay. Bowls combine accuracy, strategy, expertise and a lot of fun while meeting new people.

The object of the game is to roll your bowls nearer to the target, which is a small yellow ball called a Jack, than your opponent, or indeed yourself if you are just practising. You can play with two, three or four bowls, which come in seven different sizes and weights to suit all hands sizes.

Lawn bowls is a sport anyone can play, regardless of age or ability. It is easy to learn and can be as relaxed or as competitive as you want to make it. You can have the young or the young at heart on your team. Bowling is truly a game for all the family. I can play on my own practising, or with a few friends or on a club team in inter-club competitions. There are about 40 active bowling clubs in Ireland and new members are always welcome. 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.