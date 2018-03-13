Keen to join a sporting club? Here are a few looking for new members

Sports clubs are not just a great way to keep your health and fitness on track, but they can give you a new way to meet people and socialise, especially if you are new to an area or are finding your current social circle limited.

We had a search around Ireland for some sporting clubs that are looking for new members and here are some that will welcome you with open arms.

Rushbrooke Rowing Club, Cobh

If you’re in the Cork area and ever fancied giving rowing a go, look no further than Rushbrooke Rowing Club. They are hosting the inaugural Irish Coastal Rowing Championships later this year so there is plenty of ways to get yourself involved. The clubs members’ ages range from 10-60 and the coaches have a plan to suit everyone regardless of ability. Training sessions include circuits and indoor rowing simulators in their gym on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sundays are training on the water with more days included once the days brighten for longer. Get in touch via facebook, Rushbrookerc.ie or phone 083 873 3770.

Bray Wheelers

Budding cyclists are welcome to join the Bray Wheelers based in north county Wicklow. During March and April the club are holding “Introduction to Group Riding” spins on alternating Saturdays and Sundays. Starting at 50km and working up to 100km, you can try three spins before you join the club, where they offer both a leisure membership and a membership for those who want to race.

You must be over 18 years of age and will need a road bike, spare tubes, tyre levers, pump, mobile phone and some money for a coffee stop and of course a helmet. Contact through Bray Wheelers facebook page or info on braywheelers.com

Letterkenny 247 Triathlon Club

If sticking to one sport is not your thing then how about trying three? Letterkenny247 Triathlon club are looking for new members and hope to entice you into the club by holding a “Try a tri” event on April 29th in Aura Leisure Centre, Letterkenny. The taster triathlon is 200 metre pool swim, 13km cycle and 3.2km run, there’s a longer swim option for stronger swimmers. Training sessions are: running Tuesdays and Thursdays, swimming on Wednesdays and bike spins on Saturdays, all meeting from Aura Leisure Centre. Beginners on the bike go on a Sunday morning and on Mondays during the summer there is open water swim sessions. The club can be contacted through their facebook page.

The Magee Hill Walking Club

Another club in the northern counties welcoming new members is Magee Hill Walking Club who walk the hills of Donegal and the north Antrim coast. If you are interested in joining the club walks, register as a member on hillwalkers.com where you’ll be notified of upcoming walks. The club walks on Saturdays and have a few pick-up points for car sharing. “We leave from the Main Car Park, Rock Road, Magee Campus, University of Ulster, at 10am most Sundays with car sharing in Buncrana and other locations on route.” New members are advised to bring good walking boots, waterproof coat and trousers, warm clothes, and food and drink. The club have a Facebook page.

Slade Swimming Club

This is a relatively new swimming club for people who fancy sea swims at some of Wexford’s beaches. The club mainly swim out of Slade and Baginbun beach. It’s a masters club so all members must be over 18 years of age and they welcome all levels of swimmers as long as they are comfortable in an open water environment. You’re welcome to go along and try a free swim before deciding to join the club and they emphasise that they’re as much about the swimming as they are the tea and chats after. If you are looking for a social swim group in that area you can contact them on their Facebook page.

Greystones Rugby Club

If the recent Six Nations tournament has ignited your burning desire to get into rugby, but you don’t fancy getting tackled, why not give tag or touch rugby a go? Greystones Rugby club is a great place to startas they have regular touch rugby on a Monday night which is a mix of adults and kids over the age of 12. There is also a IRFU organised mixed tag competition that runs for nine weeks in the summer, with a “try a tag” week in the run-up to it. And on Wednesday nights the club have Men’s Vet Tag, but you must be over 33 years old to qualify for league games. Of course if you don’t mind the odd tackle, there men’s and women’s rugby training too! Anyone interested can email Robert@identitypp.ie

Cashel Riding Club

This is a brand new riding club in Co Tipperary and they are looking for equestrians to join their club. The club will offer lessons for all levels in show jumping, dressage and cross country but you must have your own horse to avail of these.

If you are an equestrian without a horse but would like to get involved, you can join in on the social side of the club. As well as instruction and outings to riding club events, the club wants to organise trips to the beach, trekking off road, cinema outings and dinner nights out. If you are interested in joining up, see their Facebook page or call Aiden Fogarty 087 685 4597.

Clontarf Hockey Club

One of the more exciting sports to watch at Rio Olympics was the hockey. One of the biggest mixed clubs in north Dublin, Clontarf Hockey Club is welcoming new members. Training is held in Mount Temple Comprehensive on Mondays and Wednesdays for Ladies, Tuesdays and Thursdays for Men, and Fridays and Sundays for Academy and juniors. New members, including beginners are welcome. They’ve a range of different levels, both highly competitive teams and fun social teams. There’s a great social aspect to the club with regular socials as well as fundraisers. If you fancy getting yourself involved in hockey, check out clontarfhc.com or email secretary@clontarfhc.com

Love2run Running Group

Meet and train groups are a great way to join sporting clubs, most counties have one or two and, if you are in the Clare area, Love2run running group are welcoming new members. They meet three evenings a week, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Wednesday is a track session, meeting at Centrepoint, Ennis and Fairgreen (The Tim Smythe Park) for runs. All levels are catered for so if you are new to running, or experienced and want to find a running buddy at your level, it’s a great place to start. They can be contacted through their Facebook page.

If this has made you keen to join a sporting club, but these are not in your area it is well worth checking out the website of your local sports partnership, they list all the sporting clubs in your area. And if there isn’t one you fancy, why not start you own? They’ll give you all the advice you need.