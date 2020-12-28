How 2020 changed us as runners (and coaches)

We started 2020 with great running plans – races in the diary, personal-best aspirations and exciting goals. But all that disappeared in March as we found ourselves in lockdown, running solo on our local paths and trails.

While most people are happy to say goodbye to 2020 and move swiftly on to planning for brighter days ahead, it is important to remember how much we did adapt, grow and learn as runners (and coaches) in this difficult year.

The first lockdown

In the springtime the novelty of running within our local limits was short lived for many runners. It was a stressful time as we simultaneously adapted to social distancing, working from home and the uncertainty of the future. Running, albeit a solo sport, is actually a very social hobby and most runners I know missed the chat, camaraderie and weekly routine even though they were still running. Each week another race was cancelled and those of us who thrive on training plans and race days had to adapt to living more in the moment.

Time to adapt

As a coach, I went from having a full-year schedule of running classes, workshops and holidays to having an empty diary with no idea of when normal bookings could resume. Like the rest of the world, my colleague Aoife and I took to Zoom and virtual coaching. We tried our best to keep the spirits and the fitness levels up by coaching our runners from behind the screen. The goal was to keep everyone moving and motivated and we would be back to normal by the summer. We might not have been as upbeat on camera then if we knew then how far away the “return to normal” might be.

Summer running

More than ever running needed to stay on our agenda, with no end to the pandemic in sight and longer days of sitting in home offices sometimes with children underfoot. The summer and autumn races were now being cancelled and parkrun was a distant memory. My focus as a coach turned to mindful running, encouraging our runners to notice nature, appreciate the long summer days, make time for themselves and embrace the lack of competition as an opportunity to learn to run better. I was surprised at how easily our running community got accustomed to seeing us onscreen rather than in the fresh air. It wasn’t quite the same, but we stayed connected and kept each other going.

Relaxed restrictions

We had glimmers of hope and a few running meet-ups in late summer as restrictions lessened and the joy of running with others was clear on faces that were visibly tired of their own company. We appreciated being able to run in locations beyond our local paths and agreed never to take any of our freedoms for granted again. Everyone noticed the birds more, the changing seasons and joy of running with others again. People started getting inventive with alternative challenges and adventures to keep up motivation. From setting monthly mileage targets to creating running relays on their local streets, having a goal to work towards gave a focus to the days and the weeks ahead.

The rise of the virtual race

Most runners were missing the nerves and excitement of lining up at a start line and race organisers too had to adapt to ensure they could stay afloat. The interest in virtual races boomed. A virtual run felt like being part of something bigger and we needed community more than ever. Charities had lost valuable funding from traditional road races and some of these virtual runs offered a fundraising helping hand.

The darker evenings

It certainly is easier to be optimistic and energised in the warm sunshine and long days but we had to work harder in the autumn to keep up momentum back in our own 5km radius. We encouraged getting outdoors in daylight knowing that depending on our evening willpower doesn’t always end well. Flexibility was the key to success for most people now. As a second lockdown loomed, fitting in runs and finding balance became a “back-to-school” goal for many who were juggling work, family life and other commitments. It was time for virtual coaching to step up a level again.

A new way to coach

By October our virtual running coaching had replaced all our original 2020 grand plans. We now had a full package for runners – training plans, live chats, video lessons, zoom workouts, plus a new food coach and yoga guru on board. Being online also meant that we had runners from home and abroad training together, albeit apart. We offered the flexibility to join us live or listen back when you had the time. We were there to listen and to advise. We were learning as coaches too. People needed people, real life interaction and community to help balance their stress while keep them inspired to keep moving.

Lessons learned

I believe we have all become more creative, resilient, appreciate and grateful as runners (and coaches) in this past year. Running offers so much to our headspace as well as our physical body and without it I’m not sure how I would have coped in the last nine months. With the right support, runners can thrive even in a pandemic. Some runners have great determination and get out the door regularly without any excuses. All they need is a training plan and a pair of shoes. Some love to run alone. Others need a little kick in the right direction and regular support and check-ins to keep on track. Most people lie somewhere in between the two.

Winter wishes

I know each runner has experienced this year differently, and it might be difficult to see the positives in your running year, but if you go back through the year and break it into the seasons, I’m sure you will find a nice memory, a day you will look back on and maybe a lesson you will take into 2021. We have got to give ourselves a pat on the back for keeping going rather than focus on what we missed out on this year. At the very least our resilience will stand to us all when we do line up on a start line again. Bring on those pre-race jitters, I say – we will be ready for you in 2021.

– Mary Jennings is founder and running coach with ForgetTheGym.ie. Mary’s book Get Running, published by Gill Books, is out now.