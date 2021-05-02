32 great weekend walks around Ireland – one in every county

The island of Ireland has no shortage of great walking routes. John G O'Dwyer has picked some of his favourites for this list of 32 great routes to enjoy with family or friends, or on your own



Antrim

Name Cave Hill

Distance 7km

Approximate duration 3 hours

Difficulty Moderate

Starting point Google Maps Belfast Castle (grid reference J 328 790)

Amenities Parking and tearooms

Resembling a sleeping giant, Cave Hill was reputedly the inspiration for Jonathan Swift’s fantasy novel Gulliver’s Travels. Follow green arrows through natural woodlands, and past brooding cliffs and ancient caves, to gain the high point of McCart’s Fort, offering a bird’s-eye view over Belfast.

Armagh