32 great weekend walks around Ireland – one in every county
John O’Dwyer’s guide to walking routes around the island
A flock of sheep walk along a road in Glencolumbkille.
Antrim
Name Cave Hill
Distance 7km
Approximate duration 3 hours
Difficulty Moderate
Starting point Google Maps Belfast Castle (grid reference J 328 790)
Amenities Parking and tearooms
Resembling a sleeping giant, Cave Hill was reputedly the inspiration for Jonathan Swift’s fantasy novel Gulliver’s Travels. Follow green arrows through natural woodlands, and past brooding cliffs and ancient caves, to gain the high point of McCart’s Fort, offering a bird’s-eye view over Belfast.
Armagh
Name Peatlands Walk
Distance 10km
Approximate duration 2.5 hours
Difficulty Easy
Starting point Google Maps Peatland Park Visitor Centre carpark (grid reference H 897 603); you can follow this Walk NI guide
Amenities Parking, information centre
Sublime loop walk exploring a profusion of natural habitats, including woodlands, uncut bogs and Derryadd Lough, using a raised boardwalk to circle it.