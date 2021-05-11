32 great outdoor swimming spots around Ireland – one in every county

One thing this island does not lack is great swimming spots. Mary MCCarthy has picked some of the VERY best LOCATIONS FOR A DIP – in the sea, lakes and outdoor pools – in every county

Antrim

Name: Arcadia Beach (formerly known as Ladies Beach)

Location: Google Map: Arcadia Beach, Portrush

Brief description: Small beach in front of Portrush town

Amenities: Toilets, parking (in town)

Lifeguard: No

Water quality: Excellent – Agricultural, Environment and Rural Affairs testing 2020

Tips: Can be wild in winter. When there’s a full tide there is no beach. For a 2km swim (this course is the East the Beast race), swim out and then turn right to swim parallel to the larger East Strand, head around the buoys and back.

Armagh