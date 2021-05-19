32 great outdoor gyms around Ireland – one in every county

Fiona Alston’s guide to Ireland’s top outdoor gyms, where you can work out in the open air

Fiona Alston

Outdoor gyms have become more popular in public places across the island in recent years. Photograph: iStock

You’ve seen them, but have you ever used them? Outdoor gyms – those robust exercise machines designed for adults to use in the open air – have become more popular in public places across the island in recent years. They often include equipment such as a leg press, chest press, cycling machine and cross trainers. From Donegal to Wexford and Antrim to Kerry, we have picked some of the best.

Antrim

Name: The People’s Park, Ballymena
Equipment: Cross trainer, dip bars, leg raise, fitness bike, step up, hand cycle, leg press, bench, pull-up, assisted pull-up, recumbent cycle, shoulder press, lat pull-down.
Location: Google Maps
Information: Walking trails, children’s play park and, soon to be opened, a coffee spot called the Hub at People’s Park. Plenty of parking.

