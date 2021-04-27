32 great hikes around Ireland – one in every county

What better way to get active again than taking to the highways and byways of Ireland’s hills and mountains? Rozanna Purcell, author and creator of the Hike Life, has compiled 32 great hikes – with links to maps and routes – for you to tackle over the coming weeks and months

Antrim

Hike name Glenariff Trails

Distance 8.9km

Elevation gain 304m

Approximate duration 2-2.5 hours

Difficulty Intermediate

Route type Loop

Starting point See AllTrails Glenariff Scenic Trail Circular

Amenities Car park (fee), toilets, cafe

Dog-friendly? Yes

Tips Walking boots are a must here. There are also lots of other walks at Glenariff if you fancy something shorter

Glenariff

Armagh

Hike name Slieve Gullion summit

Distance 13.9km

Elevation gain 610m

Approximate duration 3 hours

Difficulty Advanced

Route type Loop

Starting point See AllTrails Slieve Gullion

Amenities Toilets, cafe, parking

Dog-friendly? Yes

Tips The path on route down can disappear at times so keep alert