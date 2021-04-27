32 great hikes around Ireland – one in every county

Rozanna Purcell’s guide to walking adventures across the island this summer

Rozanna Purcell

Rozanna Purcell at Diamond Hill, in Connemara National Park, Galway

What better way to get active again than taking to the highways and byways of Ireland’s hills and mountains? Rozanna Purcell, author and creator of the Hike Life, has compiled 32 great hikes – with links to maps and routes – for you to tackle over the coming weeks and months

Antrim

Hike name Glenariff Trails
Distance 8.9km
Elevation gain 304m
Approximate duration 2-2.5 hours
Difficulty Intermediate
Route type Loop
Starting point See AllTrails Glenariff Scenic Trail Circular
Amenities Car park (fee), toilets, cafe
Dog-friendly? Yes
Tips Walking boots are a must here. There are also lots of other walks at Glenariff if you fancy something shorter

Glenariff

Armagh

Hike name Slieve Gullion summit
Distance 13.9km
Elevation gain 610m
Approximate duration 3 hours
Difficulty Advanced
Route type Loop
Starting point See AllTrails Slieve Gullion
Amenities Toilets, cafe, parking
Dog-friendly? Yes
Tips The path on route down can disappear at times so keep alert

