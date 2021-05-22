32 great cycling routes in Ireland – one in every county
Saddle up for some epic rides through the length and breadth of Ireland
Ireland is blessed with a myriad of cycling routes suitable for cyclists of all standards.
From epic rides along the rugged coast or over high mountain passes, to perfectly flat and leisurely spins along by lakes and canals, here is Ian O’Riordan’s guide to 32 cycles in the 32 counties of Ireland.
Please note the maps below are just a rough guide to the routes. And whenever and wherever you go on two wheels around the island, stay safe, and enjoy the cycle!
Antrim
Name: The Antrim Coast and Glens
Start location: Larne
Route: A rural winding road that hugs the coastline, sea views on one side and rugged steep hillsides on the other, passing through Ballygally, the village of Cushendall, then you across moorland and mountains into Ballycastle.
Distance: 112km (out and back)
Time: 3-5 hours
Highlights: The majestic mix of landscape, seascape and terrain, albeit properly hilly in parts.
Look out for: The spectacular Glendun Viaduct past Ballypatrick Forest and on through Ballyvoy.
Tips: Following much of the Causeway Coastal Route, traffic is heavy during weekends and holidays.