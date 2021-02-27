Fintan O’Toole: We had zero covid and we blew it
Government’s dogged denial of danger posed by international travel remains bewildering
If the virus was crushed in Ireland, it could return only if it was brought back in from somewhere else. This isn’t xenophobia or paranoia. It’s just logic. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill
Last week, we got definitive proof of what common sense had long suggested but official policy tried to deny. Ireland managed almost to eliminate the coronavirus in the first lockdown. But it lost the benefits of that triumph because it allowed new variants to come in from abroad.
Also last week, we got the news that 2,000 people arrived in Ireland from Brazil, where a dangerous new variant is raging, over a 28-day period in January and February.