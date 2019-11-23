Five years, 60 months, 260 weeks, 1825 days. That’s the amount of extra life you get in Ireland if you are in the top 20 per cent of earners, as opposed to those in the bottom 20 per cent. It’s a long time, time enough to see a grandchild through from birth to school, time to plant a garden, time to do a whole university degree or write a novel or learn a language.

An Irish man in the top bracket can now expect to live for 84.4 years. His fellow citizen in the bottom bracket can expect to die at 79.4 years old. For women, the gap is slightly narrower: 4½ years. But for both genders, the relationship between wealth and time moves rigidly in lockstep: the better off you are, the more years you get.