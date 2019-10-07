Endorsement for the health benefits of pizza a cause for celebration

Ig Nobel prizes scratch an itch for those who want to honour oblique and quirky research

Dr Muiris Houston

100 dollar banknotes with germs and bacterias under magnifying glass. 3D rendering.

100 dollar banknotes with germs and bacterias under magnifying glass. 3D rendering.

 

As a big fan of Italian food I was delighted to see a ringing endorsement for the health benefits of pizza recently.

Italian scientist Silvao Gallus was awarded a major international medical award for his research that concluded that eating pizza made with ingredients from the Mediterranean diet can protect from us from some chronic diseases.

Gallus, head of the laboratory of lifestyle epidemiology at the Istituto di Ricerche Farmacologiche Mario Negri in Milan, has led three studies on the health benefits of pizza, after which he concluded that the Italian dish helped prevent heart attacks and some forms of cancer.

Never mind that his award was one of this year’s Ig Nobel prizes. A good natured parody of the Nobel Prizes, the Igs honour “achievements that first make people laugh, and then make them think”. A play on the words “ignoble” and “Nobel”, the awards are presented at a light-hearted ceremony in Harvard University by actual Nobel winners. Described as “coming with little cash but much cachet”, the Ig Nobels highlight oblique and quirky research.

Gallus has continued the work of Ancel Keys on the health benefits of a Mediterranean diet. Keys launched the pioneering “Seven Countries Study” which was one of the first to credit the Mediterranean diet with improving cardiovascular health. Subsequently, in a cancer prevention context, he wrote about the benefits of lycopene in tomato, antioxidants in extra virgin olive oil and vitamins in certain vegetables.

I also had a personal interest in the research that won this years Ig Nobel peace prize. A truly international collaboration, involving researchers from the UK, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the US, it mapped out which parts of the body are most pleasurable to scratch.

Now I have always found a difficult to reach spot on my back as the one that offers the most (eventual) satisfaction. But the ankles ranked highest, the researchers found, and then the back and forearm.

They used cowhage (a plant known to make people itchy) to induce itches on the forearms, ankles, and backs of 18 participants, whom they then asked to rate both the intensity of the itch and the pleasure derived from scratching it.

Subjects felt ankle and back itches more intensely than those on their forearms, and they also rated ankle and back scratches higher on the pleasure scale. While pleasure levels dropped off for back and forearm itches as they were scratched, the same wasn’t true for ankle itches – participants still rated pleasurability higher even as the itchy feeling subsided.

Drug-resistant bacteria

I have written before about research showing that the trays used to transport belongings for security checks at airports have the highest concentration of bacteria found in a travel environment.

Well the Ig Nobel prize winners for economics added another layer to the vagaries of international travel when they looked at contamination of a range of currencies.

They found drug-resistant bacteria on the euro, US dollar, Canadian dollar, Croatian luna, Romanian leu, Moroccan dirham, and Indian rupee. The Romanian leu was the only one to yield all three types of bacteria tested – Staphylococcus aureus, E coli, and Vancomycin-resistant Enterococci. The Croatian luna produced none, and the other banknotes each produced one.

The authors suggest that the Romanian leu was most susceptible to bacterial growth because, in order to increase security and durability, it was the only banknote in the experiment made from polymers rather than textile-based fibres.

Why on earth would researchers want to know whether a man’s testicles are the same temperature? Having read the details of the anatomy Ig Nobel prize winner I’m still not sure. Maybe the fact that one of the authors has patented heated pants to help male contraception has something to do with it.

In any case it turns out that the left testicle is naturally warmer.

Good to know with winter approaching, I suppose.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.