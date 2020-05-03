Questions

1) I am a separated mother with a six-year-old son. Her father lives at the other end of the country and she had a routine of seeing him every weekend when he would take her and stay at his mother’s (who lives 10 miles away). With the restrictions, I have been worried about continuing this arrangement, both for his health risk and also the grandmother, who will be 70 this year.

2) I am a divorced father of three children, aged nine, 11 and 14. They used to come and stay with me every second weekend (I live an hour’s drive away), but since the lockdown this has stopped. I have been trying to stay in contact by Skype and WhatsApp, but it has been hard.