Dog spends days outside hospital waiting for owner

Boncuk returned each day to Turkish hospital where Cemal Senturk was being treated

Updated: 8 minutes ago

A faithful dog waited for her owner outside a hospital in Turkey for almost a week until he was released after undergoing treatment for a brain condition. Video: Reuters

 

A devoted dog spent days waiting outside a hospital where her sick owner was receiving treatment.

The pet, called Boncuk, which means Bead, followed the ambulance that transported her owner, Cemal Senturk, to hospital in the Turkish city of Trabzon, on the Black Sea, on January 14th. She then made daily visits to the facility, according to the DHA news agency.

Senturk’s daughter, Aynur Egeli, says she would take Boncuk home but the dog would repeatedly run off and return to the hospital. A security guard at the hospital, Muhammet Akdeniz, told DHA: “She comes every day around 9am and waits until nightfall. She doesn’t go in . . . When the door opens, she pokes her head inside.”

‘She’s very used to me. And I miss her, too, constantly,’ Cemal Senturk said of Boncuk
Cemal Senturk reuniting with Boncuk at the hospital. Screengrab: Reuters 

On Wednesday, Boncuk was finally reunited with Senturk, when he was pushed outside in a wheelchair for a brief meeting with his dog. “She’s very used to me. And I miss her, too, constantly,” he told DHA.

Senturk was discharged from the hospital later on Wednesday and returned home with Boncuk. – AP

