‘Dad left my mom for a much younger woman after 35 years of marriage’

Question: I am 33 years old. My parents were married for 35 years. Last year my dad left my mom. He had been carrying on an affair with a much younger woman. He claims my mom drove him to it by being annoying, and alienating affection. He lied to me and my mom and set her up to completely depend on me by moving them as a family to the city where I have been living and pulling her away from a great job that she had. Only after she moved with him did he reveal his plans to leave her.

She ended up without employment, six years before retirement, alone except for me, in a new city away from her job and friends. He set me up to be the only one to whom my mom could turn. Dumping the burden of resurrecting her life. I am shocked to my core as my father presented as someone who is most reliable. He said that keeping promises is the most important thing. Keeping your word.