‘Dad began to slip away... but my sister could only join by Facetime’

As Seán Ó Cillín lay dying in St James’s Hospital in Dublin last week, his twin daughters were at his bedside. Róise held his hand and reassured him as they played his favourite traditional Irish music, but his second daughter Treasa could only join online via Facetime. Having displayed symptoms of Covid-19 a few days previously, she was in self-isolation at home.

The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically changed the experience of death for grieving families, even for those whose loved ones have not contracted the disease.

Seán (80) went into cardiac arrest on March 11th, and was taken from Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross, where he was being cared for due to a protracted illness, to the emergency department at St James’s in a critical condition. Due to Covid-19, visiting was restricted to his two daughters, as his only children.

There were a number of Covid-19 cases in the hospital, and some patients had to be removed from the emergency ward he was on to be tested.

“We became fearful, but remained vigilant,” Róise says. “We did not want him to feel alone . . . My sister and I took the opportunity to tell him how much we loved him and he did the same.”

In a conversation with his daughters, facilitated by the hospital consultant, Seán confirmed his wishes to have his body donated to University College Dublin for scientific research, which he had previously arranged.

Róise says he was “always grateful” to UCD for the support he received as an undergraduate student at the college, and it was very important to him and the family that his wishes be fulfilled.

“Dad was chosen to join the Christian Brothers at the age of 12. He began teaching at 17, and left at age 28 while doing his BA in history and geography in UCD. This was a very difficult year for him but thanks to the generosity and support of UCD, he graduated with honours.”

His daughters made contact with UCD, and was told Seán could not be taken if he had contracted any infectious diseases, including Covid-19.

“We made this known to the consultant, who had our father transferred to a side room in another ward where we could visit with safeguards in place,” Róise says.

Palliative care

Their father lost the ability to communicate shortly after this and was placed on palliative care. Visitation was further restricted due to an escalation in Covid-19 cases in the hospital.

When Treasa began experiencing symptoms, she was referred by her GP for testing as a precaution, and had to self-isolate. She couldn’t be at the hospital when Seán died, on March 24th.

“Despite how difficult this was for us, Dad was free of any infectious diseases and made it to UCD on March 25th,” Róise says. “The same day, my sister was informed her test was negative.”

Seán is remembered for setting up a school for young Cree Indians and their families on a reservation in the Hudson Bay in Canada, while completing his masters there. On his return he took up a lecturing position in the geography department in NUI Galway, where he met Patricia Brannick, who became his wife and mother to Treasa and Róise.

Together the couple collected old ballads in Co Clare that had never been recorded, and published them so they wouldn’t be forgotten.

“Dad overcame a lot of adversity in his life because of his love for others, and his wish to acquire and share knowledge,” Róise says. “We take comfort in this, despite the fact that we have been unable to celebrate his life with others at the moment.”

The family plan to hold a memorial Mass for Seán when restrictions on gatherings are lifted.