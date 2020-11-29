‘Covid has made my relationship boring and I want to end it’
Ask Roe: ‘Is it stupid to end something just because the pandemic is making it harder?’
‘Covid has now gone on so long and I feel like I just don’t want to be in a relationship during this.’ Photograph: Getty Images
Dear Roe,
I was seeing a woman about five or six months before Covid hit. She’s a lovely person; kind, thoughtful, fun to be around. When we got together I wasn’t looking for anything serious, but I really liked her and was happy to see how things developed. Our first months together were great and I could see us getting serious.