Covid-19: ‘We have to ask ourselves what acceptable mortality rates are’

Dr Eoghan de Barra outlines what the healthcare future might hold for us

Sylvia Thompson

As current vaccines might not work for variants which haven’t even arrived in Ireland yet, you begin to understand that we are further from the end of the pandemic than it might seem.

As restrictions slowly begin to be lifted in Ireland in tandem with increased vaccination, the question on everyone’s lips is this: when will this pandemic be over?

As Covid fatigue dominates everyday conversations, what – if any – are the signs that will offer us a sense of safety and allow things go back to normal?

