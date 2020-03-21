Coronavirus: The good news and the good news to be wary of
A patient is injected during a clinical trial at Seattle’s Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute of a potential vaccine for Covid-19. Photograph: Ted S Warren/AP
The cascade of reports from around the world about multiplying Covid-19 cases and rising death tolls is so unrelenting, it’s hard to see any bright spots.
Here amid the gloom are seven positive developments this week on which to focus the mind. There are, however, caveats . . .