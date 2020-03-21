Coronavirus: The good news and the good news to be wary of

Here amid the gloom are some positive developments. However, there are caveats

Sheila Wayman

A patient is injected during a clinical trial at Seattle’s Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute of a potential vaccine for Covid-19. Photograph: Ted S Warren/AP

A patient is injected during a clinical trial at Seattle’s Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute of a potential vaccine for Covid-19. Photograph: Ted S Warren/AP

The cascade of reports from around the world about multiplying Covid-19 cases and rising death tolls is so unrelenting, it’s hard to see any bright spots.

Here amid the gloom are seven positive developments this week on which to focus the mind. There are, however, caveats . . .

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.