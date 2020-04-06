Coronavirus lockdown: Five ways to improve air quality in your home

Keeping pollutants out is vital, but plants aren’t as beneficial as you may have thought

Updated: 18 minutes ago

Keeping your windows shut all day will allow chemicals and allergens to build up inside. Photograph: iStock

Keeping your windows shut all day will allow chemicals and allergens to build up inside. Photograph: iStock

 

1. Open your windows

It is an obvious solution, but it works. “Fresh air isn’t the enemy. Open your windows,” says Dr Appelles Econs, an allergy specialist at the Burghwood Clinic. Keeping your windows shut all day will allow chemicals and allergens to build up inside. Even if you live in a polluted city, you are going to have to open the windows from time to time. “You don’t want to be stuck in a house with no ventilation all day,” says Dr Paul Young of Lancaster University. “If you live near a super-busy road, you may not want to have the window open all the time, but you are going to need to ventilate.” Opening your windows at night, when the traffic has lessened, can be a good option.

2. Plants will help, but not much

Research by Nasa in the 1980s found that plants do remove toxic pollutants from the air. However, these studies were carried out in closed environments, similar to conditions in space. Back on Earth, plants will improve air quality, but not as much as you may think. “Unless you have a rainforest in your home, the effect can be minimal,” explains Prof Pawel Wargocki of the Technical University of Denmark. “You need to have many plants to see a meaningful effect on air quality because buildings are not fully airtight environments – there is always air coming in from outside.”

Plants will improve air quality, but not as much as you may think.
Plants will improve air quality, but not as much as you may think.

3. Minimise pollutants in your home

“When cooking, make sure you have your ventilator fan on,” says Young. “And don’t smoke inside – smoke can hang around for a long time inside.” Consider the products you are using to clean your home. “Even if their containers are firmly closed, cleaning chemicals produce volatile organic components,” says Econs. If possible, keep cleaning products outside the house, in a garden shed or garage. Econs is not a fan of air fresheners or room sprays, for the same reason.

4. Consider the materials you are using

Wooden flooring, rather than carpets, may improve air quality. “Many fresh carpets are cured with formaldehyde,” says Econs. “Wooden floors are more healthy by comparison.” Dust mites can live in soft furnishings, such as cushions and mattresses. The faecal pellets they produce can trigger allergy-like symptoms. “Get a barrier mattress cover,” advises Econs, “which can help prevent dust mites from living in your mattress.”

5.Beware excess moisture

“The greatest factor affecting air quality in British households is indoor humidity,” says Econs. Minimise humidity by ventilating – and deal urgently with any mould on the walls. “After showering, remove local moisture,” says Wargocki, by wiping down surfaces and turning on the bathroom extractor fan. And when it comes to washing clothes, try to dry them outside if possible, or at least in a well-ventilated space. – The Guardian

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.