Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about Covid-19

THE ORIGINS

Start at the beginning. Where did the coronavirus come from?

It originated in Wuhan, China, last December. The most likely scenario is that a bat developed the illness, after which it was transmitted to humans.

Why are we all so concerned about it now?

When the illness was confined to remote parts of China – or at least to places in that country that few people in this part of the world had heard of – it was easy to imagine it would not affect Ireland too much. That myth was exploded last weekend after a spike in confirmed cases of Covid-19, as the newest coronavirus iteration is now formally known, in Italy.

What happened there?

Towns have been quarantined, tourist spots have emptied, museums are closed, and major events such as Venice’s traditional pre-Lenten carnival have been curtailed. And with the free movement of people through the EU, it suddenly became a lot more likely that the virus would take hold in this part of the world. That finally happened on Thursday evening, when Ireland’s first case was announced in Belfast, involving a person who had returned from Italy through Dublin Airport.

THE VIRUS

So how bad is this virus?

Studies from China point to a mortality rate of about 2 per cent for laboratory-confirmed cases. That’s about 20 times worse than the flu, but a lot lower than for other nasty bugs such as Sars, Mers or ebola. The overall rate will drop ultimately when the final tots are done because many people will have recovered without coming to the attention of of the health services.

So, 2 per cent? I think I’ll take my chances

Four out of five people will experience only mild symptoms from this virus. The young are largely spared unless they have underlying conditions. The overall mortality rate varies hugely according to age – one study put it at nothing for young children and up to 15 per cent for those aged over 80 years.

Why is there so much concern?

A key factor when considering an infectious disease is its transmissibility. Covid-19 seems to be pretty good at getting around the place – a figure of 83,647 cases around the world at the time of publishing speaks for itself.

One way of measuring transmissibility is the virus’s reproduction number or R0 (“R naught”), effectively the number of people an infected person will go on to infect. Cillian de Gascun, head of the National Virus Reference Laboratory in UCD, says estimates from China put the R0 at somewhere between 1.5 and 4, compared with 1.4 for the average flu (and up to 18 for measles).

However, R0 varies across different environments. It can be reduced by effective hygiene control measures – handwashing, proper sneezing, even social distancing. And whereas the people of Wuhan didn’t know what was about to hit them last January, we here in Ireland have had ample warning. In most other countries that have reported cases imported from China, these measures have worked – so far.

What is the incubation period?

The incubation period – the time between infection and the onset of symptoms of the disease such as cough, fever and shortness of breath – is thought to range from two to 14 days.

Can you carry this virus and pass it on without showing symptoms?

This is a big area of uncertainty. De Gascun says “the jury is still out” on asymptomatic transmission, but that some reports may involve people who actually had a mild illness but “maybe didn’t appreciate this”.

COVID-19 IN IRELAND

Will Ireland be able to cope with an outbreak?

The disease has already visited both the Republic and the North. The question now is whether subsequent cases, which experts say are inevitable, can be spotted early. Alternatively, the disease could have spread within the country by the time positive tests are carried out.

What difference does that make?

A huge one. Many European countries have coped comfortably with single cases imported from China in January. Infected people have been isolated, their contacts traced and treatment provided. There have been deaths, but not many. It was all going reasonably well.

And then?

And then, Italy. Not only did clusters of cases erupt across the north of the country, but there was huge uncertainty about the routes of transmission and the original infecting case. This is a public health nightmare.The continuing uncertainty is highly disruptive. Through the week other European states were announcing their first cases, all imported through people who had been in Italy.

You still haven’t told me whether we can cope here?

If we get a tiny number of cases – as happened with Sars in Ireland in 2003 – we’ll cope. The worry is if we find ourselves in a replica of the Italian situation with multiple clusters of cases.

The HSE says isolation rooms have been identified in all the major hospitals, where patients would be treated. We have only one state-of-the-art isolation unit in the country, in the Mater hospital, but local arrangements and transfers to the Mater would probably suffice in the event of a small number of cases.

About 5 per cent of patients who get the virus will fall critically ill. De Gascun says that figure would put significant pressure on the system if we have a lot of infections here.

Emergency medicine doctors have been saying this week they don’t have the ICU beds to handle a large number of cases; one doctor in St Vincent’s hospital pointed out that he has not had a free ICU bed since Christmas.

The HSE has indicated it will “prioritise” services in the event of a major outbreak; that probably means coronavirus patients will be centralised in specific wards or hospitals. Other patients will be discharged where possible, and elective surgeries will get cancelled (again).

Can the virus be treated?

Doctors try to keep patients’ bodies going, providing breathing support where necessary and waiting for their immune system to fight off the virus. There is no vaccine as yet, though one might be ready by the end of the year. Antivirals are being tested in China, but there are no clear results yet.

PRECAUTIONS

What can I do to protect myself?

You have probably heard the advice by now; wash your hands with soap or gel regularly; cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing; avoid touching your face; keep your distance (one metre) from people who are coughing, sneezing or running a fever.

Should I stock up on face masks and gels?

Good luck with that. Even before there was a case of the coronavirus in Ireland, panic-buying of face masks in pharmacies and hardware shops had led to shortages across the country.

Wholesale prices have soared as much as 500 per cent, and some canny people are looking to make a killing on online classified sites by selling masks at multiples of their original price. Pharmacies have also reported that alcohol-based hand gels are in short supply, while the demand for thermometers has spiked as fears mount about the spread of the coronavirus.

Do the masks work?

People wearing face masks are likely to be the most enduring images of 2020, but many are not as efficient at preventing the transmission of minute viruses as people might hope or believe. Some medical professionals argue that regular hand-washing is a far more effective way of protecting yourself.

Having said that, people might derive comfort from a mask but it is worth bearing in mind that they were originally designed to filter the air you breath out and to protect the well person from the sick person, rather than the other way around.

Masks are generally not recommended for people who feel well and have no symptoms. People who should use masks include those with the virus, their close contacts and healthcare workers caring for infected people.

If I think I have the virus, what should I do?

If you’ve come back from one of the affected areas – such as the four provinces in northern Italy where person-to-person transmission is occurring – and you have symptoms, contact your GP urgently, and do not leave the house. The principal symptoms are headache, dry cough and fever. If you have come back from these areas and are feeling well the advice is to consult the HSE website, or ring the HSELive helpline on 1850 24 1850 for advice.

How should people being tested behave around those they live with?

The HSE advises that family members or people sharing a residence with a suspected case should avoid contact, communicate by phone and not answer calls to the door.

TRAVEL

Okay, talk to me about me. How is this going to affect my summer holidays?

It is too early to say what impact it is going to have on summer travel. In recent days words like “fluid”, “evolving”, “ever-changing” and “fast-moving” have been used to describe the situation, and those words still apply. It could be that by July, the start of the high season for tourism in Europe, the virus will have peaked. Maybe it will be gone altogether. It could be that things will be much worse than they are today. There is too much uncertainty to make a firm decision on your travel plans now.

So what advice can you give me?

At time of publication the best advice is sit tight and not to panic. Pay attention to the travel advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs and other relevant sources.

What is the department saying?

Its advice is fluid and evolving. (See? They are words we can’t escape.) At the time of writing China was still the only county the Department of Foreign Affairs was warning people not to travel to. It has also identified other areas – including Japan, Hong Kong, Iran, and four regions in Italy – where restrictions have been imposed. It is urging people not to travel to affected areas. It is important to note that the official travel advice applies to 10 specific towns in northern Italy where travel has been restricted, but not to the rest of the country.

Is that official advice important?

It is very important. If an official advisory against travel is in place then people who have booked independent holidays and have travel insurance to that location could be able to claim for any losses they are likely to incur. With advisories in place, people who have booked with tour operators should also be able to process refunds or reschedule trips.

What about flights?

According to the European Consumer Centre Ireland (ECC Ireland), a natural occurrence such as Covid-19 that causes travel disruption is considered “extraordinary circumstances” outside the control of a transport provider, such as an airline. Consequently, compensation would not normally apply. For air travel, according to EU Regulation 261, passengers on cancelled flights may be entitled to have their journey either re-routed to the final holiday destination or refunded. If a land or sea journey is cancelled, passengers are entitled to re-routing or a refund.

What about package holidays?

For package holidays involving a journey to, or a stay in, areas affected by travel restrictions due to the virus, consumers may have the right to terminate the booking contract without paying a termination fee. This applies only to unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances that may pose a significant risk to human health and prevent consumers from making use of or reaching the destination of their booked holiday, as agreed in the travel contract.

The place I am going is near an affected area. Can I cancel?

If consumers choose to cancel their holiday to an area where no emergency measures have been declared that is their right, but the holiday cancellation is, of course, strictly within the limits of their booking contract. Refunds may be possible but that is by no means certain. And if passengers cancel flights voluntarily they are entitled to a full refund of airport taxes as the cancellation takes place before the flight check-in operation. But it is worth bearing in mind that admin fees imposed by airlines often make such refunds pitifully small.

So what should I do?

Dominic Burke, chief executive of Travel Centres, the Republic’s biggest consortium of travel agents, says many Irish holidaymakers are asking this very question. “What travel agents are saying is that if your travel date is some way in the future don’t do anything rash as you run the risk of losing money if you have paid a deposit.”

Is there anything more practical to do?

Now would be as good a time as any to ensure you have adequate travel insurance covering any trips you may have coming up. If you are travelling anywhere in the EU in the months ahead and do not have a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) or think the one you do have may has expired, then get it sorted.

Remind me what is the EHIC again?

If you are travelling in Europe the card gives you access to public health services at no cost. If you have a smartphone download the EHIC app to help you navigate overseas health systems, and remember: your card needs to be renewed every five years.

Don’t ever pay for the card. Some sites will try charging for the service, but it is free through the official site, ehic.ie.

When it comes to travel insurance should I just go with the cheapest one?

No. The price difference between the cheapest travel insurance policy on the market and the most expensive can be – relatively speaking – very small, but the level of cover they offer can be substantial. And you should take out your travel insurance the moment you book your holiday. Better still, take out an annual policy. Almost 40 per cent of the claims are made before travel, with illness and death the most likely reasons for cancelled holidays.

Is there anything specific I should look for in my policy

Ensure your policy covers cancellations as a result of official warnings from government not to travel to a destination. But timing is crucial here. Mapfre, one of the biggest travel insurance underwriters in the State, says that if a policy covers a government recommendation to avoid a country or area, a claim will be considered only if that recommendation is in place within 48 hours of a person’s intended departure.

If trips do not involve travel to affected areas but consumers are still concerned about going, travel insurance does not cover “disinclination to travel”.

What are the airlines doing?

It is business as usual, albeit it is in unusual circumstances. Airlines are continuing to fly to the affected regions in Italy, although both Ryanair and Aer Lingus are said to be keeping a “watching brief” on the situation. Ryanair has told The Irish Times that all its flights are operating as normal. “We will follow all public health instructions that are issued,” a spokesman says. Aer Lingus is “continuing to monitor the situation”.

What about the tour operators?

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has advised Irish travellers and holidaymakers to follow the advice of the Department of Foreign Affairs when travelling overseas. It also called on the public to be pragmatic about their holiday bookings.

What does that mean?

“We would ask that travellers ensure they have adequate travel insurance. Follow advice of local authorities on the ground and take all preventative measures as recommended,” says the president of the ITAA John Spollen. The association also says people should follow the advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs and download the official Travelwise app, which provides specific travel health advice for individual countries. Travelwise advises that travellers in countries that are reporting cases of Covid-19 should follow local public health advice.

Okay, so I am going to leave the country. What can I expect when travelling?

It depends on where and when you go. There are likely to be enhanced health screening procedures at arrival and departure areas in many countries. And these will probably lead to delays, depending on how bad things get.

Are people being screened before being admitted to Ireland?

No. Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan says entry screening for the coronavirus “doesn’t work, wouldn’t work” and would be a “waste of resources”.

EVENTS IN IRELAND

Will Ireland have to turn foreign tourists away this summer?

Again it is too soon to say. The Six Nations match against Italy on March 7th has been called off over fears that fans travelling from Italy to the match would increase the risk of the virus being imported here. With 2,500 Italian rugby fans due in Dublin, the match was viewed as high-risk due to the outbreaks of the disease in northern Italy. The relevant acting Minister is Shane Ross, who said the move would have a “bad effect” on tourism over the weekend of the rugby fixture, but that there were “bigger issues which obviously have to be a priority”.

Bruce Aylward, leader of a joint mission between the World Health Organisation (WHO) and China on Covid-19, during a press conference at WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

What about St Patrick’s Day?

Half-a-million people typically attend parades on March 17th, so when it comes to mass gatherings, that is as mass as it gets. Ross has said there would be concerns over St Patrick’s Day events and the visitors due to come to the country next month. He has accepted that it poses “a health issue again”, but points out that people would not necessarily be coming from affected areas.

“I suppose if they’re coming from those areas we would be taking the same precautions, but it’s difficult to know,” he said. “It is fragile at the moment because obviously it could get worse, in which case we would have to take more dramatic measures.”

And other events? Festivals etc?

Minster for Health Simon Harris has said “no definitive viewpoint” has been reached by the National Public Health Emergency Team on other mass gatherings. Officials plan to liaise with the organisers of larger events in the coming days, he says. An expert group is to be set up to risk-assess events on public health grounds based on internationally-accepted criteria.

Dublin’s Convention Centre, RDS and 3Arena have all said that at present their conferences, fairs and concerts are going ahead as planned, although all are keeping a close eye on advice and developments.

Might other international sporting events be affected?

It remains unclear whether Euro 2020 will be affected by the coronavirus, although it is the event which is likely to see the largest number of people moving across Europe this summer – with matches taking place in 12 countries, including Ireland and Italy. Four matches are set to be played in the Aviva Stadium. “We are at the waiting stage. We are monitoring country by country, and football must follow the orders of the individual countries,” Italian Michele Uva, a member of the Uefa executive committee, said. “The sporting path will only be closed if the situation gets worse.”

What about schools?

During a containment phase, school closures “are not justified”, the European Centre for Disease Control said.

“There is also no data to support informed decisions on proactive school closures in terms of their anticipated effectiveness in mitigating the ... epidemic due to the unknown level of transmission of this virus among children.”

However, should transmission of the virus become widespread, school closures “may be necessary”, even though they probably would not reduce the impact of the epidemic. For now, though, it seems unlikely.

BUSINESS

Outside of travel and health, what else is happening?

Many Irish companies have operations in regions badly affected by the coronavirus or depend on them for supply lines. Companies such as Penneys have said there may be supply issues as the year progresses, while Kerry Group has said its sales in China are set to fall by about 30 per cent in the first quarter of the year. Apart from that global trade is being disrupted across the board, stock markets are falling and there is a very real risk that this “black swan event” – something profound and unexpected that has lasting consequences – will tip the world into a prolonged recession.

Economist and Irish Times columnist David McWilliams has written that economic contagion spreads more easily than physical illness in a globalised world, that China will suffer economically as a result of the virus, and therefore the global economy too.

THE LONG TERM

What's a pandemic?

A pandemic would see the virus spreading globally, with massive health and economic consequences. But eventually things would settle down. Most experts say several scenarios are possible with Covid-19. It might join the four other existing coronaviruses in being endemic around the world, causing respiratory illness of varying degrees of severity. Or it may become a seasonal illness like the flu, and adding to the pressure on hospital during the winter.

Covid-19. All the studies from China point to a mortality rate of about 2% for laboratory-confirmed cases. That’s about 20 times worse than the flu. Photograph: Getty Images,

How is this going to turn out?

For the Republic over recent weeks the big challenge has been to keep the virus out. Up to recent days, our policy of containment had been working without the imposition of a heavy hand. A case or two won’t change the emphasis on containment, unless there is a significant rise in confirmed infections here. Public health doctors will try to get in touch with all known contacts of the case so they can be tested.

“China demonstrated containment was possible to a certain degree, but the concern now is that that window of opportunity is closing because it’s in countries now that don’t have effective controls,” De Gascun says. “It’s likely we will see some sort of pandemic event, and what happens afterwards remains to be seen.”