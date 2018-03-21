Beautiful clip celebrates World Down Syndrome Day

Families starring in a “carpool karaoke” video featuring children with Down syndrome say they are overjoyed by the worldwide reaction.

The beautiful clip features 50 young children and their mothers singing along to the Christina Perri hit, A Thousand Years.

They are also using the “Makaton” sign language – a language programme designed to help those who cannot communicate efficiently by speaking.

In just a few days, the clip has already been viewed more than 1.6 million times on You Tube, with James Corden describing it as “the most beautiful Carpool Karaoke”.

American singer Perri said she was “honoured they chose my song”.

Full Clip: 50 Mums | 50 Kids | 1 Extra Chromosome

Both stars used the hashtag #wouldntchangeathing promoted by the 50 Mums, 50 Kids, 1 Extra Chromosome video ahead of World Down Syndrome Day today (Wednesday, March 21st).

The 50 women in the video are members of a Facebook support group called “Designer Genes” for parents of children with Down syndrome.

Julie Britton, from Leeds, who is featured in the video with her daughter Connie-Rose Seabourne, said “it’s gone a bit crazy. We just wanted to dispel the myths about Down Syndrome and put a positive message out there. People with Down Syndrome live happy lives and go on to get jobs and have relationships.” My daughter’s only four but she’s in mainstream school, she’s got absolutely loads of friends. It’s just not like it was years ago.”

Ms Britton said her daughter’s school showed the video and all her friends loved it. The families involved say they are determined to promote a positive message about Down Syndrome to the public but also to health professionals.

The video was the idea of Rebecca Carless, from Coventry, who contacted other members of an online support group after seeing another featuring Makaton signing.

“We wouldn’t change our children but we’d change the world for them,” she said.

Connie-Rose Seabourne.

Minister of State with Special Responsibility for Disabilities Finian McGrath welcomed World Down Syndrome Day.

“Today there are celebrations in over 100 countries all over the world with an annual conference in the UN in both New York and Geneva in conjunction with the Human Rights Council, ” said Mr McGrath. “I am so proud and happy to see that two people with Down Syndrome from Ireland spoke at the event in Geneva about their lives of being involved in their community”.

The Minister will this evening launch a photographic exhibition organised by Down Syndrome Ireland at the Powerscourt Town Centre.